Two staff members at the Nebraska State Penitentiary suffered broken fingers in assaults this week, officials said Friday.

The first assault occurred Tuesday. An inmate described as unruly was trying to open a secure door, officials said. He refused commands to stop and assaulted the officers as they were trying to restrain him. One staff member was treated at the hospital for a broken thumb. Injuries to the two other staff members were not serious, officials said.

The second assault occurred Wednesday evening. A staff member who was following an inmate into the inmate’s living unit was injured when the inmate kicked the door as the staffer was grabbing it. The staffer’s finger was broken, and he required stitches. — Bob Glissmann

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

