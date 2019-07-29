A Michigan woman has been sentenced to more than 2½ years in federal prison after being found guilty of fraudulent use of Social Security numbers and aggravated identity theft. 

Mechelle A. Major, 32, of Clinton Township, Michigan, was sentenced Friday in the U.S. District Court for Nebraska to 31 months in prison. She also will serve three years of supervised release after leaving prison and may face additional criminal charges.

Arrest warrants have been filed for Major in Kentucky and Colorado in connection with identity thefts there.

Prosecutors said Major used stolen identification in October 2018 at Viaero cellphone retail stores in Norfolk and Wayne. She purchased and attempted to purchase high-end cellphones.

Major provided high-quality counterfeit driver’s licenses and Social Security numbers of real people to the stores for the purpose of qualifying for credit to purchase the cellphones. Upon Major’s arrest at the Viaero store in Wayne, additional sets of counterfeit identification documents were found in her purse.

The case was investigated by the Office of Inspector General for the Social Security Administration, the FBI and the Wayne Police Department. 

