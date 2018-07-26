A man has been sentenced to 17 years and six months in federal prison after pleading guilty to distributing methamphetamine from Mexico in the Omaha-Council Bluffs area and conspiring to launder money.
According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Nebraska, Mexican sources supplied Baltazar Quintero-Rodriguez “with multi-pound quantities of methamphetamine and directed him in its distribution in the local area.”
He also collected the proceeds and helped return them to the Mexican suppliers, the release said.
Quintero-Rodriguez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and conspiracy to launder money, the release said. U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter sentenced Quintero-Rodriguez on July 20.
According to the plea agreement, investigators intercepted wire and electronic communications between Quintero-Rodriguez and people in Mexico involving drug trafficking and distribution in the Omaha-Council Bluffs area.
In one instance, Quintero- Rodriguez wired $992 to someone in Mexico, the plea agreement states.
Fourteen defendants have been indicted in the case. Six are fugitives and four have pleaded guilty thus far, according to John Nunez, a spokesman for IRS criminal investigations.
