A 35-year-old man from Murray, Nebraska, was ordered held on $100,000 bail Tuesday on charges of felony manslaughter in connection with a two-vehicle crash that resulted in a woman's death. 

Jade R. Gunn also is charged with failure to stop and render aid after the June 30 crash, which occurred shortly after 10 p.m. southwest of Plattsmouth at 24th Street and Mynard Road. The occupant of the second car, Tammy M. Martin, 58, of Louisville, Nebraska, died July 18 at Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy. 

Gunn was driving a Nissan Pathfinder south on 24th Street when the vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign, according to an affidavit filed by an investigator from the Cass County Sheriff's Office. The Nissan collided with a Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Martin that was eastbound on Mynard Road.

Gunn was not present when a deputy arrived on the scene. A nearby resident said he went to investigate the crash and talked to Gunn, who he knew from high school. 

The witness said he unsuccessfully tried to get Gunn to remain at the scene. Gunn, who was located in his home at 7 a.m. the next day, told an investigator that "he did not have any memory of what had happened." 

Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.

