When questioned in July about a child sex assault allegation from roughly 20 years ago, Joseph L. Pierce first denied it, an Omaha police detective testified Wednesday.

Then, Detective Ryan Kilawee said, Pierce told officers he kissed and hugged a 7- or 8-year-old girl, then touched her vagina. 

Pierce was apologetic, acknowledging he was sexually attracted to children and had asked for help, Kilawee testified.

After hearing the evidence presented at Wednesday's hearing, Douglas County Judge Marcela Keim ruled that Pierce, 54, will stand trial on one count of first-degree sex assault of a child.   

Pierce is being held on $150,000 bail. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 50 years in prison.

A girl had told Omaha police in 2005 that she was raped one day during the summer of 1998 or 1999 by a man who took her to Hitchcock Swimming Pool near 45th and O Streets. She said he took her back to his residence and sexually assaulted her with his fingers and penis, Kilawee said.

The man who assaulted the girl was known in the South Omaha neighborhood as "the bicycle guy" who would fix anyone's bike. That man was Pierce, authorities allege.  

Authorities had put out a notice in 2005 to local law enforcement in order to find Pierce and talk to him, but he wasn't found until December 2018, when he showed up at Bellevue Medical Center to obtain treatment of a back injury.

After follow-up interviews with the now-28-year-old woman, her family, Pierce's foster family and current and former residents of the home where the alleged assault occurred, police issued a warrant for Pierce's arrest in April. He was arrested in Indiana in July.   

Omaha Police Capt. Anna Colon said Pierce had moved around a lot, including to Colorado, Kansas, Iowa and Missouri. Since news of Pierce's arrest surfaced last month, Colon said two people from Harrison County, Iowa, have contacted authorities to say they were sexually assaulted by Pierce in 2004, when they were about 6 to 8 years old. 

Harrison County Sheriff Patrick Sears declined to comment on the investigation into those allegations. He said the investigation, which is in the preliminary stages, was a "sexual assault" investigation, but he declined to clarify whether the alleged victims were minors at the time.

Colon said she hopes to spread the word of the arrest to law enforcement in other states where Pierce has lived to see if other people come forward.

