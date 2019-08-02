The alleged motives for why a 20-year-old man killed two men in their north Omaha home seemed excessive in one case and inexplicable in the other.

Just before allegedly shooting Michael Sykora in front of two others in June, Nyir Kuek confronted Sykora about insulting Kuek’s mother in a text message.

Sykora, 57, went to retrieve his phone. When he returned, Kuek fatally shot him in the forehead, Officer Patrick Dempsey testified Friday.

The two witnesses then heard gunshots after Kuek fled upstairs. Authorities later found Tracy Atkins, 50, on a bed fully naked, wearing headphones and clutching a phone that was still illuminated and playing a porn video. He had fatal gunshot wounds to his shoulder and neck.

The witnesses were spared, Kuek told them, because they were his “brothers,” meaning they were also black. Sykora and Atkins are white.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

The eyewitness accounts and GPS tracking of the phone Kuek was using led Douglas County Judge Marcena Hendrix to declare that there was probable cause to order Kuek to stand trial on two counts of first-degree murder and three weapons charges.

Public defender Tom Riley had argued that the witnesses were unsure that Kuek was the gunman when they looked at a photo lineup of possible suspects.

“Probable cause doesn’t mean possible cause,” Riley said.

Officers went to 6908 Northridge Drive, Sykora’s home, just after midnight on June 18 after a report of shots fired. They found two dead — Sykora face-up at the bottom of the stairs in the basement and Atkins in a bedroom.

A 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy ran from the home after witnessing the shooting. They talked to police there and also in extensive interviews at Omaha police headquarters.

Both had similar stories, Dempsey said. The older man said he was living at Sykora’s home in the basement when the teen arrived to hang out.

A man they had never met before, whose name Sykora had said was Nyir Kuek, went to the basement. Kuek told them he was on a mission and they were lucky because he wasn’t going to kill them, Dempsey testified.

Kuek showed them a gold Glock 9mm pistol and Sykora came down to the basement, the witnesses told police.

After the confrontation between Kuek and Sykora over the text message calling Kuek’s mother a "bitch," the witnesses saw Kuek shoot Sykora, Dempsey said.

When Kuek went upstairs and the witnesses heard more gunshots, they heard Kuek yell down the stairs to keep quiet, otherwise he’d kill them.

Detectives spoke to Kuek and his mother, who said she thought he was at her home near 36th Street and Larimore Avenue the whole night, though she went to bed at 9 p.m. Kuek told police he stayed in the entire night.

His mother said he was using her phone because he had lost his after a trip to California. Omaha police analyzed the phone’s GPS data, which showed the phone near Kuek’s mother’s home, before data indicated it was near Sykora’s at about 11 p.m. The phone stayed in that area for about an hour, then returned to the mother’s house.

The witnesses also pointed to Kuek’s photo in a photo lineup, but the older man said he was “not 100%” certain when identifying Kuek as the shooter.

Notable crime news of 2019

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 46

Tags

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliavalentine. Phone: 402-444-1068.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area