A Lyft driver who authorities said threatened to kill a passenger will stand trial, a Douglas County judge ruled Friday.

Judge Stephanie Shearer also ruled that Joseph Kujath's bail would remain at $250,000, meaning he would have to post $25,000 to be released from jail. 

The 34-year-old Omaha man has been charged with terroristic threats, a felony, in connection with the Aug. 24 incident. 

Omaha Police Officer Richard Martier testified Friday that a woman told police she was leaving work near 36th and Farnam Streets shortly before 3 a.m. and ordered a ride home from Lyft, a ride-hailing company, through a smartphone app.

Martier said he later used the app to identify Kujath as the driver who picked up the woman.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

When the vehicle arrived at the woman's home, Martier said, Kujath got out and tried to follow the woman inside her residence. Kujath grabbed her and said, "I am going to kill you," Martier said.

The woman told Martier she sprayed pepper spray in Kujath's face and threw the container at Kujath. Kujath, she said, then drove away.

Martier said he used the car's license plate number to find Kujath. When Martier found him, he said, Kujath had red eyes consistent with having been pepper-sprayed. 

Under questioning from Kujath's attorney, Martier said he never found the pepper spray container. He also said that people's eyes could be red for a different reason and that it was possible the woman had had a few drinks before requesting the ride home.

A representative from Lyft said last month that Kujath no longer is with the company.

Notable crime news of 2019

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 45

Tags

Emily covers K-12 education, including Omaha Public Schools. Previously, Emily covered local government and the Nebraska Legislature for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @emily_nitcher. Phone: 402-444-1192.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription