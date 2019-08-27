A Lyft driver has been charged with threatening to kill a passenger and accused of trying to follow her inside her home.
According to a police report, a 24-year-old woman was leaving work near 36th and Farnam Streets shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday and ordered a ride home from Lyft, a ride-hailing company, through a smartphone app.
Lyft driver Joseph Kujath, 34, of Omaha, picked up the woman and drove her home, the report said.
When they arrived at the woman's home, police said, Kujath got out of the vehicle and tried to follow the woman inside. The woman told police that Kujath said, "I am going to kill you."
Officials say the woman then sprayed pepper spray in Kujath's face. He tried to grab the woman but couldn't, and then drove away, police said.
In a court hearing Monday, a prosecutor asked the judge to set a high bail for Kujath because prosecutors were concerned about what Kujath would have done had the woman not been carrying pepper spray.
A judge set Kujath's bail at $250,000 on the terroristic threats charge. He would have to post 10% of that to be released.
Kujath is due back in court next month.
When reached by phone Tuesday, the woman said it's sad that these kinds of things still happen, and she sent prayers to Kujath's family. Beyond that, the woman declined to comment.
On its website, Lyft said drivers must pass professionally administered background checks, which include a Social Security check, a nationwide criminal search, a county court records search and a search of the sex-offender registry.
"Anyone whose background check shows violent crimes, sexual offenses, or other disqualifying felonies is not allowed to drive on the platform," the website said.
The company also said it performs background checks on active drivers every 12 months.
Kujath has previous felony convictions for attempted burglary and attempted forgery, both out of Gage County.
In July, another Omaha Lyft driver was charged with first-degree sexual assault of a passenger. In that case, a 24-year-old woman said she was sexually assaulted by the driver after being picked up from a bar.
The driver in that case has denied the allegations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.