A 24-year-old Lincoln TV reporter was arrested Thursday on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault.
Zachery Worthington, who works for KLKN-TV, was taken into custody outside of the Lincoln Police Department at 575 S. 10th St., just prior to the morning press briefing.
Lincoln Police Capt. Danny Reitan said a woman reported that the assault had occurred around Oct. 1, 2018, in Lincoln.
Worthington has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the police investigation, according to a report on the TV station’s website.
Worthington’s hometown is Omaha, the website said. He became interested in reporting while taking journalism courses at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and started working at KLKN-TV in 2017, according to the website.
