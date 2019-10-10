A 24-year-old Lincoln TV reporter was arrested Thursday on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault.

Zachery Worthington, who works for KLKN-TV, was taken into custody outside of the Lincoln Police Department at 575 S. 10th St., just prior to the morning press briefing.

Lincoln Police Capt. Danny Reitan said a woman reported that the assault had occurred around Oct. 1, 2018, in Lincoln.

Worthington has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the police investigation, according to a report on the TV station’s website.

Worthington’s hometown is Omaha, the website said. He became interested in reporting while taking journalism courses at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and started working at KLKN-TV in 2017, according to the website.

