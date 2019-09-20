A Lincoln couple's fishy business caught up with them Friday.

Phong Duong, 49, and Oanh Pham, 46, were sentenced in federal court in Omaha for operating a business out of their Lincoln residence that sold trafficked fish.

Duong was sentenced to two years’ probation for conspiring to traffic wildlife, a felony. Pham was sentenced to two years’ probation for the illegal taking, transport and selling of fish, a misdemeanor. Both were ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $16,000.

According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Nebraska, between May 2013 and July 2016, the couple took fish including crappie, white bass and wiper from the Kirwin National Wildlife Refuge and other Kansas reservoirs, in violation of federal wildlife laws.

The operation included the use of “straw fishermen,” including minor children, to conceal fish taken beyond the legal limit.

Back in Nebraska, the fish were cleaned and bagged, then sold to customers.

