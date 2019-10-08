A lawsuit filed by a local landlord group seeks to stop Omaha's new rental registration and inspections program from taking effect in January.
The Metropolitan Omaha Property Owners Association sued the City of Omaha in federal court last week over its attempt to crack down on lax landlords and rental properties with housing code violations.
The association wants a 5-month-old city ordinance — a measure motivated by the evacuation of 500 refugee tenants from the Yale Park Apartments last year — overturned.
In a tight 4-3 vote in April, City Council approved the ordinance that requires landlords to register their properties with the city starting in January 2020 and ramps up inspections of problem properties with unresolved violations. By 2022, most properties face mandatory inspections once every 10 years, with inspections staggered over time.
The landlord group, known as MOPOA, said in its court filing that requiring rental registrations and inspections violates and bypasses the consent decree the city and MOPOA entered into in 2015.
That consent decree settled a two-year lawsuit on behalf of landlords by overhauling the city's housing code enforcement and requiring specific complaints to be filed before the city can enter and inspect properties.
Mandatory inspections of most properties, whether or not a housing complaint has been filed, circumvents that requirement, MOPOA argues.
"As time has passed since the entry of the consent decree, the City has increasingly ignored, violated, and sought to undermine, circumvent, and thwart the protections, due process requirements, and safeguards of the consent decree and reverted back to its previous code enforcement practices, which were unlawful, discriminatory, and abusive," the lawsuit reads.
In 2015, Deputy City Attorney Alan Thelen said the consent decree covers only the items spelled out in the settlement agreement, and wouldn't preclude other changes to city law, like a registration and inspection ordinance.
The lawsuit also claims that mandatory inspections of rental properties infringe on Fourth Amendment protections against unlawful search and seizure and will unfairly target renters, especially minority tenants.
"There is nothing wrong with Omaha’s complaint-based code system," said MOPOA President John Chatelain. "Anybody that wants an inspection can have an inspection. This is the city demanding to have an inspection over the rights of the landlord and tenant."
City Council members Ben Gray and Pete Festersen, who voted for the ordinance, declined to comment Tuesday, saying they needed to learn more about the lawsuit. A city attorney hadn't seen the lawsuit yet.
Members of community group Omaha Together One Community, which for years has pushed for more oversight of rental properties, said MOPOA should work with groups trying to improve Omaha's housing stock, instead of filing more lawsuits.
MOPOA also sued the city in August over its Vacant and Abandoned Property Ordinance, a measure aimed at motivating owners of abandoned properties to repair or sell them.
"Yale Park was the inevitable result of a complaint-based system and a consent decree that caused inspectors to wear blinders, and only look at units in which tenants filed a formal complaint," OTOC's housing action team said in a statement.
OTOC pointed out that the Nebraska Supreme Court upheld a similar registry and inspection program in La Vista after landlords challenged it.
At lengthy council hearings before the ordinance was passed, advocates on both sides of the issue squared off.
Some landlords believed the inspections and registry, which require fees, would be expensive for property owners and intrusive to tenants. Others, including several landlords, lobbied for more regulation of landlords who were allowing their properties to decline, possibly jeopardizing the health and safety of tenants.
Omaha has an estimated 80,000 to 90,000 rental units.
World-Herald staff writer Aaron Sanderford contributed to this report.
Eh Htoo, 23, holds her 3-week-old daughter, Sarah Poe, as a city inspector examines her kitchen. “When I call the landlord, the landlord says ‘tomorrow, tomorrow, tomorrow,’ ” said another resident of the Yale Park Apartments.
Preston Love makes a statement to those speaking at an afternoon press conference as the city of Omaha moves to inspect and potentially shut down the squalid Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets, home to as many as 500 Myanmar refugees on Thursday, September 20, 2018. KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Apartment complex owner Kay Anderson, right argues with Preston love during an afternoon press conference as the city of Omaha moves to inspect and potentially shut down the squalid Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets, home to as many as 500 Myanmar refugees on Thursday, September 20, 2018. KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Apartment complex owner Kay Anderson, left, argues with City Councilman Ben Gray at an afternoon press conference as the city of Omaha moves to inspect and potentially shut down the squalid Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets, home to as many as 500 Myanmar refugees on Thursday, September 20, 2018. KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Apartment complex owner Kay Anderson, left, argues with City Councilman Ben Gray at an afternoon press conference as the city of Omaha moves to inspect and potentially shut down the squalid Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets, home to as many as 500 Myanmar refugees on Thursday, September 20, 2018. KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Harry Khu, 3, in the arms of his grandmother Naw Lae, with their belongings packed, ready to be taken to a shelter as the city of Omaha moves to inspect and potentially shut down the squalid Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets, home to as many as 500 Myanmar refugees on Thursday.
City of Omaha housing inspectors descended Sept. 20 on a north Omaha apartment complex to inspect units and potentially remove and relocate up to 500 refugees from Myanmar.
A woman hangs laundry while city officials assemble below at the Yale Park Apartments.
Inspectors in protective suits enter the Yale Park Apartments Thursday.
A woman sits on a doorstep and watches as the city of Omaha moves to inspect the Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
Then Lwin talks with interpreters as the city of Omaha moves to inspect and potentially shut down the squalid Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
A woman watches while inspectors work their way Thursday through the Yale Park Apartments complex.
Inspectors find wood crumbling under a sink at the Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
Sin Maung talks with an interpreter outside his apartment at the Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
Inspectors work their way through the Yale Park Apartments, where many front yards have been turned into gardens.
Ta Ayea Ayea peeks from her doorway as the city of Omaha inspects the Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
Henry Her 3, watches inspectors move through his complex on Thursday at the Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
Henry Her 3, caught between cultures while watching inspectors move through his complex on Thursday at the Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets, home to as many as 500 Myanmar refugees.
Roaches are trapped in tape placed high on the wall of an apartment.
Complex owners Kay Anderson, left, and wife Janae Anderson talk with the media after the city of Omaha showed up Thursday morning to inspect the Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
City officials gather to begin the inspection as the city of Omaha moves to inspect and potentially shut down the squalid Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
Jim Oetter, a mechanical inspector for the city, examines an apartment's heating/cooling system as the city of Omaha inspects the squalid Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
A city inspector notes an egress window surrounded by a well without a ladder at the Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
A kitchen sink is rusted through at the Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
An inspector checks under kitchen cabinets in the Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets, home to as many as 500 Myanmar refugees.
Inspectors look through an apartment at the Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets, home to as many as 500 Myanmar refugees.
Complex owner Kay Anderson speaks to the media Thursday with tenant Eh Htoo, in blue, looking on.
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert watches as complex owner Kay Anderson, right, explains himself to the media on Thursday.
Anderson, flanked by Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and Franklin Thompson, director of the Omaha Human Rights and Relations Department, in September.
Gabriella Ayea, 4, with mom, Ta Ayea Ayea, sit on their couch while inspectors comb through their apartment.
Yale Park Apartments complex owner Kay Anderson is pushed away from Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, in green, after they both tried to take the podium at a press conference Thursday.
Resident Eh Htoo talks with the media as the city of Omaha moves to inspect the squalid Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
A hole in a bathroom wall and baseboard inside one of the apartments at Yale Park Apartments.
Tape high on a wall is filled with bugs at the Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
Resident Eh Htoo speaks with the media as the city of Omaha moves to inspect and potentially shut down the squalid Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
Families greet kids when the get off the school bus at Yale Park Thursday evening.
David Fanslau assistant city planning director addresses the media Thursday afternoon.
Preston Love makes a statement to those speaking at an afternoon press conference as the city of Omaha moves to inspect and potentially shut down the squalid Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets, home to as many as 500 Myanmar refugees on Thursday, September 20, 2018. KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scott Lane, chief city housing inspector, addresses the media Thursday.
Joanie Poore with Lutheran Family Services addresses the media at a Thursday afternoon press conference.
Apartment complex owner Kay Anderson, left, listens as Ben Gray, right, talks about Omaha's problem landlords at a Thursday afternoon press conference.
Apartment complex owner Kay Anderson, left, argues with City Councilman Ben Gray at a Thursday afternoon press conference.
Apartment complex owner Kay Anderson, left, argues with City Councilman Ben Gray at a Thursday afternoon press conference.
Residents carry their belongings, headed for the bus that will take them to a shelter Thursday evening.
Residents carry their belongings to a car Thursday evening after the city of Omaha shut down the squalid Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
Harry Khu, 3, in the arms of his grandmother Naw Lae, with their belongings packed, ready to be taken to a shelter as the city of Omaha moves to inspect and potentially shut down the squalid Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets, home to as many as 500 Myanmar refugees on Thursday.
Residents board a bus that will take them to a shelter Thursday evening.
