Omaha, NE (68102)

Today

Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%.