Ko Meh and 3-year-old Juliet Ko stand in the shade near their unit at the Yale Park Apartments. Nearly a year after 500 tenants, all Myanmar refugees, were forced to evacuate from the apartments, people are starting to reoccupy units that have been given the thumbs-up by city inspectors.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/the WORLD-HERALD
Yale Park Apartments landlord Kay Anderson, left, argues with City Councilman Ben Gray on Sept. 20.
A federal judge dismissed most but not all claims in the federal lawsuit brought by the landlord of the Yale Park Apartments against the City of Omaha, several city officials and a refugee advocacy group.
The suit was filed in March on behalf of landlord Kay Anderson, his wife, Janae, and AB Realty, the limited liability company that owns Yale Park.
The lawsuit alleged that city officials and refugee group Restoring Dignity conspired and worked together to shut down the apartment complex, violating the civil and property rights of Anderson, discriminating against his refugee tenants and violating a 2015 consent decree between a landlord group and the city, among other complaints.
In an order handed down Tuesday, senior U.S. District Court Judge Laurie Smith Camp tossed out 12 claims brought by the Andersons and AB Realty, including most of the claims against individual defendants, the notion that Anderson was discriminated against because he rented apartments to a racial minority and the claim that his property was unlawfully taken from him.
Smith Camp noted that the city's Property Maintenance Appeals Board has given Anderson more time to remedy code violations, so there has not been a final decision yet to permanently close the apartments.
"The city is quite pleased," said Michelle Peters, deputy city attorney. "It is a dismissal of the vast majority of the claims."
Anderson's attorney, Jason Bruno, did not immediately return a request for comment. An appeal is possible.
But Smith Camp did allow several claims to stand pending the outcome of Anderson's criminal trial, which is scheduled to start Nov. 19. Anderson has been charged with 99 misdemeanors, to which he has pleaded not guilty.
The remaining claims include allegations that Anderson's due-process rights were violated by Scott Lane, the city's chief housing inspector, whom the original lawsuit said submitted an affidavit with false information to obtain a search warrant to inspect Yale Park.
Smith Camp said the criminal trial against Anderson "will address the constitutionality of the search warrant, the existence of code violations, and any resulting due process violations."
Eh Htoo, 23, holds her 3-week-old daughter, Sarah Poe, as a city inspector examines her kitchen. “When I call the landlord, the landlord says ‘tomorrow, tomorrow, tomorrow,’ ” said another resident of the Yale Park Apartments.
