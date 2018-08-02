NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge has rejected a lawsuit brought against Fox News by the parents of Seth Rich, a Democratic National Committee employee who was killed in 2016.
U.S. District Judge George Daniels announced his ruling Thursday.
He said he understood that Joel and Mary Rich of Omaha might feel that the tragic death of their son was exploited for political purposes. But he said the lawsuit lacked specific instances of wrongdoing necessary to proceed to trial.
A lawyer said the parents were disappointed and would appeal.
In the March lawsuit, the parents said that Fox News turned the death of their son into a “political football” by claiming he had leaked DNC emails to WikiLeaks during the presidential campaign.
The 27-year-old Rich was killed in what Washington police believe was a random robbery attempt.
The judge also dismissed a related lawsuit by a private investigator.
