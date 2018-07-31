Young Gunz Kennel dogs

A mother and several puppes are some of the dogs taken from Young Gunz Kennel in Hancock, Iowa.

A Hancock, Iowa, man has pleaded not guilty to 40 counts of animal neglect after authorities found neglected, sick and dead dogs at his hunting dog training and breeding business about 30 miles east of Council Bluffs.

Dustin Young, 35, is free on $20,000 bail. He pleaded not guilty Monday to the charges.

If convicted, Young faces a maximum sentence of a year in jail on each of four aggravated misdemeanor animal neglect charges and $1,875 in fines. The maximum penalty for each of 36 animal neglect charges is $625 in fines and up to 30 days in jail.

All of the surviving dogs have since been returned to their owners or adopted .

On May 6, officials from the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office and Pottawattamie County Animal Control found the animals at Young’s business, Young Gunz Kennel, after receiving an animal neglect call.

At the business, investigators talked with the caller, who said Young had failed to return his dogs . The man told officers that Young was evasive when he and other s asked him what was going on with their dogs.

Several of the dog owners traveled from Colorado to Hancock to recover their dogs.

Four men found several dogs locked in an aluminum trailer parked in the driveway. Inside the trailer, authorities found dogs covered in filth. Other dogs found in a garage were sick and had no food or water.

Officers also found dead dogs in garbage bags. The body of another dog was found in a freezer.

Young also is being sued by the county for costs incurred by animal control and law enforcement officers while rescuing dogs found on his property.

