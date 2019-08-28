Anthony M. Harlan turned in his seat and spoke to the family of the man prosecutors said he shot multiple times.

He apologized, but insisted that the struggle inside a car that left Trinity Briggs dead and blood "pouring out" of Harlan's 15 stab wounds was a matter of self-defense.

"I don't like it when people die," Harlan said. "I'm really sorry about your loss. It's just, in my case, if I didn't fight, I would have died."

What sparked the violent fight inside the car remains hazy, Douglas County District Court Judge Leigh Ann Retelsdorf said, but the fact remains that Harlan, 29, pleaded no contest last month to two felony charges: manslaughter and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Three other charges were dismissed in exchange for the plea agreement.

Retelsdorf sentenced the Omaha man to 18 to 20 years in prison for the manslaughter charge and 10 to 20 years for the weapons charge, to be served one after another. Under state law, that means Harlan will have to serve a minimum of 15½ years before he is eligible for parole, with credit for 370 days already served in jail.

Outside the courtroom after the sentencing, his mother wailed. "My baby, my baby," she gasped. Harlan's father declined to comment. Someone gathered around the family assured them that they could appeal.

Prosecutors said Harlan shot Briggs, 41, early in the morning on Aug. 18, 2018.

Briggs was dropping off his girlfriend, Stephanie Harlan, at her apartment near 48th and Sahler Streets. Stephanie and Anthony Harlan are cousins, and the trio was celebrating Stephanie Harlan's release from probation.

Stephanie Harlan told police there wasn't any arguing or bad blood between the men. But the next thing she knew, inside the car Anthony Harlan pointed a handgun with a laser sight at Briggs’ back and fired. Briggs grabbed a knife and the two struggled, Stephanie Harlan said.

Briggs was shot three times and died inside the car. Anthony Harlan was stabbed 15 times, wounds that left him with two broken ribs, a punctured lung and a trail of blood that led police to a duplex several blocks away.

There, police found Harlan and a bloody .40-caliber handgun with a laser sight hidden in the basement. The blood later tested positive for Harlan’s DNA.

Harlan told police he had been drinking gin and smoking a PCP-laced cigarette and couldn't remember what had happened.

Defense attorney Korey Taylor said his client had suffered serious injuries, too. He accepted responsibility for the crime, and was trying to get his life back on track.

"He was defending himself from someone who ultimately stabbed him 15 times," he said.

Given Briggs' relationship with Harlan's cousin, the incident has torn multiple families apart, Taylor said.

Ramie Wright, Briggs' wife, testified to that. Speaking tearfully before the judge, she said Briggs had been an active and involved parent who picked up their son from school every day.

"My son says, 'Mommy, are you sure Daddy can't come back?'" she said. "It breaks my heart to have to tell him he's not coming back ... he'll never be back. I just want justice for my son, for myself."

Deputy Douglas County Attorney Eric Wells said if this was truly a case of self-defense, Harlan could have stayed at the scene and explained what happened to police. Instead, he ripped off his bloody shirt and fled.

Wells also pointed out that Harlan had a rap sheet, including prior convictions for domestic violence, second-degree assault and drugs.

"Clearly he's a violent person who seeks out trouble," Wells said.

Harlan said he wished things had turned out differently.

"People know me," he told the court. "I’m not a violent person at all."