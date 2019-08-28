CENTRAL CITY, Neb. — A Grand Island Public Schools principal accused of driving drunk with his 10-year-old son in the car has pleaded not guilty.

Shoemaker Elementary School Principal Lee Wolfe, 38, entered a written plea in Merrick County Court on Tuesday. He is charged with one count of driving under the influence first offense, one count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence with a person under 16 years old and one count of operating a vehicle without valid registration.

Authorities say Wolfe’s blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit after he was stopped Aug. 11 on U.S. Highway 30 in Central City. An officer pulled him over because of expired license plates.

Wolfe also requested a jury trial to hear his case. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Oct. 2 in Merrick County Court.

