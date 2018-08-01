Former Sarpy County prosecutor Jennifer Hessig was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months of probation in a domestic violence case.
In May, she pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct and four counts of disturbing the peace in connection with an incident at her Papillion-area home last summer.
As part of her probation, Hessig, 48, must take part in a batterer intervention program and not drink alcohol.
Special Prosecutor Jen Meckna said probation, as long as there were conditions like the batterer program, “would not diminish the seriousness of the offenses.”
Meckna was brought in from the Douglas County Attorney’s Office.
Hessig’s attorney, Mike Fabian of Omaha, said his client had accepted responsibility for what happened.
“She has not shirked her responsibility ,” he said.
On July 3, 2017, deputies from the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office were called to Hessig’s home to investigate an altercation between Hessig and her husband.
Five children were in the home, according to the complaint.
Hessig, who later resigned, was a division lead within the County Attorney’s Office and in 2016 had a salary of $108,279.
Hessig had worked for the County Attorney’s Office since 2003.
Dodge County Judge Kenneth Vampola heard the case.
Hessig and her husband, Harold, divorced earlier this year.
Hessig has taken steps to once again take care of her children, and participate in her community, Fabian said.
”Clearly she has already paid a pretty steep price for the events of that day,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.