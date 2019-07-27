LINCOLN — The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday disbarred former Omaha attorney Bilal A. Khaleeq over his conviction for conspiracy to commit marriage fraud.
Khaleeq, who now lives in Dallas, was sentenced in federal court last August to six months in prison and was fined $10,000.
According to a plea agreement, he paid a man $745 to marry one of his Texas office workers, a Pakistani national, so she could gain United States citizenship. He coached the two about preparing for interviews and home visits by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. He also represented them at an immigration interview and advised them about creating evidence to make their marriage appear legitimate.
Khaleeq got his Nebraska law license in 2007 after graduating from Creighton University, and practiced for a time in the metro area.
While in Omaha, he advocated for interfaith work and was active in trying to educate the community about Islam. Among his activities, he served on the board for the Tri-Faith Initiative of Omaha and the Midwest Islamic Foundation. In 2009, he received the Federal Bureau of Investigation Director’s Community Leadership Award from then-FBI chief Robert Mueller.
Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates
Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.
1 of 121
Raindrops collected on the pedals of a rose as a steady, cool rain fell on flowers and grasses planted in the median near 133rd Street and Holling Drive in Omaha, Nebraska.
On the 75th anniversary of D-Day, Ed Morrissette a 95-year-old WWII veteran of Papillion, reminisced while toasting to his fallen comrades with a drink accompanied by John Adams, Tom Demro, Antonio Chickinelli and Jeff Hadden at Patriarch Distillers Inc. in La Vista, Nebraska, Thursday, June 6, 2019. Morrissette who was part of the second wave on D-Day at Omaha Beach drank a Canada Dry while the others had Soldier Valley Omaha Beach D-Day 75th anniversary bourbon whiskey.
United States' Annie Drews hit the ball past Brazil's blockers Amanda Francisco, left, and Ana Beatriz Correa, right, during a game in the FIVB Volleyball Nations League round-robin event at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, June 6, 2019.
Carolyn McNamara, left, of the Heritage Task Force, helped Carolyn Ducey, curator of collections with the International Quilt Museum, hang a quilt made by quilters from the First Unitarian Church of Omaha in 1898. The quilt was made by the Ladies of Unity Circle #1.
This was a quilt made by quilters from the First Unitarian Church of Omaha in 1898. The quilt was made by the Ladies of Unity Circle #1. The circle sold subscriptions quilt blocks to local businesses to be featured on the "commerce quilt."
Jeremy Caniglia of Omaha, held an umbrella to shield Josephine Lohmeier of Omaha, a woman he calls his great aunt from the sunshine while watching bocce ball competition during the 95th annual Santa Lucia Italian Festival at the Lewis and Clark Landing in Omaha, Nebraska, on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
From left to right, Chuck Vacanti, Larri and Joe Caniglia, Alyssa Turnquist, Jerry Caniglia and Mike Ferro chat while attending the 95th annual Santa Lucia Italian Festival at the Lewis and Clark Landing in Omaha, Nebraska, on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Detroit Tigers' Blaine Hardy kissed his 6-month-old son Griffin prior to the Major League Baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska, on Thursday, June 13, 2019.
All eight College World Series baseball teams, Texas Tech, Michigan, Arkansas, Florida State, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, Auburn and Louisville joined the Kansas City Royals and the Detroit Tigers on the field for the National Anthem prior to the first ever Major League Baseball game at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska, on Thursday, June 13, 2019.
Pat McPherson of Omaha, who waited in line to get autographs from the Michigan baseball team, said he has been coming to the College World Series for about 20 years. He said the College World Series pins on his hat span a time of about 15 years.
Lincoln Southeast's Xavier Trevino (61) and an athlete not listed on the roster (62) battled one another during a drill while participating in the Nebraska Cornhuskers Friday Night Lights event at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Florida State's J.C. Flowers lept to make a catch on a ball hit by Arkansas' Heston Kjerstad in the bottom of the second inning during game 2 of the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.
Auburn's basketball coach Bruce Pearl, center, cheered with David Ayers, of Gadsden, Alabama during game 4 of the College World Series between Auburn and Mississippi State at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.
Mississippi State's Marshall Gilbert, center, celebrated with teammates after his walk off hit in the bottom of the ninth against Auburn during game 4 of the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. Mississippi State defeated Auburn 5-4.
Harrison Richmond of Arkansas caught a piece of popcorn in his mouth thrown by his father Jonathan Richmond before the Arkansas game against Texas Tech during the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park.
Edward Francis, 10, of Goldsboro, North Carolina celebrated after recovering a foul ball alongside his family during game 7 of the College World Series between Louisville and Auburn at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.
Kent Bellows Mentoring Program students, Gabrielle Washington, 17, alongside artist mentor Hugo Zamorano, and other students Abby Patterson, 17, and Mahala Bush posed for a portrait while spray painting murals on the bottom of the large grain silos near S. 35th Street and Vinton Street in Omaha, Nebraska.
The Louisville bench celebrated Jake Snider scoring the tying run on a hit by Danny Oriente as Mississippi State catcher Dustin Skelton canâ€™t handle the throw in the ninth inning during game ten of the College World Series.
Raindrops collected on the pedals of a rose as a steady, cool rain fell on flowers and grasses planted in the median near 133rd Street and Holling Drive in Omaha, Nebraska.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
On the 75th anniversary of D-Day, Ed Morrissette a 95-year-old WWII veteran of Papillion, reminisced while toasting to his fallen comrades with a drink accompanied by John Adams, Tom Demro, Antonio Chickinelli and Jeff Hadden at Patriarch Distillers Inc. in La Vista, Nebraska, Thursday, June 6, 2019. Morrissette who was part of the second wave on D-Day at Omaha Beach drank a Canada Dry while the others had Soldier Valley Omaha Beach D-Day 75th anniversary bourbon whiskey.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
United States' Annie Drews hit the ball past Brazil's blockers Amanda Francisco, left, and Ana Beatriz Correa, right, during a game in the FIVB Volleyball Nations League round-robin event at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, June 6, 2019.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
United States' Jordyn Poulter (2) set the ball during a game against Brazil in the FIVB Volleyball Nations League round-robin event at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, June 6, 2019.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
United States' Jordyn Poulter passed the ball during a game against Brazil in the FIVB Volleyball Nations League round-robin event at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, June 6, 2019.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Carolyn McNamara, left, of the Heritage Task Force, helped Carolyn Ducey, curator of collections with the International Quilt Museum, hang a quilt made by quilters from the First Unitarian Church of Omaha in 1898. The quilt was made by the Ladies of Unity Circle #1.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
This was a quilt made by quilters from the First Unitarian Church of Omaha in 1898. The quilt was made by the Ladies of Unity Circle #1. The circle sold subscriptions quilt blocks to local businesses to be featured on the "commerce quilt."
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kathmandu Momo Station offers Nepalese themed momos and Burmese ramen, fish ramen pictured, at their brick and mortar location in the Blackstone neighborhood of Omaha, Nebraska.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Comedian Jim Gaffigan performed during the ArchOmaha Unite event in front of thousands of catholics at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Jeremy Caniglia of Omaha, held an umbrella to shield Josephine Lohmeier of Omaha, a woman he calls his great aunt from the sunshine while watching bocce ball competition during the 95th annual Santa Lucia Italian Festival at the Lewis and Clark Landing in Omaha, Nebraska, on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
From left to right, Chuck Vacanti, Larri and Joe Caniglia, Alyssa Turnquist, Jerry Caniglia and Mike Ferro chat while attending the 95th annual Santa Lucia Italian Festival at the Lewis and Clark Landing in Omaha, Nebraska, on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Detroit Tigers' Blaine Hardy kissed his 6-month-old son Griffin prior to the Major League Baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska, on Thursday, June 13, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Major League Baseball debuted in Omaha on Thursday June 13th as the Royals faced the Tigers at TD Ameritrade Park.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera signed autographs for fans prior to a Major League Baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska, on Thursday, June 13, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
All eight College World Series baseball teams, Texas Tech, Michigan, Arkansas, Florida State, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, Auburn and Louisville joined the Kansas City Royals and the Detroit Tigers on the field for the National Anthem prior to the first ever Major League Baseball game at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska, on Thursday, June 13, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Kansas Cityâ€™s Nicky Lopez hit a second inning solo home run on front of Detroit catcher Grayson Greiner at TD Ameritrade Park on Thursday, June 13, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Detroitâ€™s Miguel Cabrera fouled a ball over his shoulder in the fourth inning at TD Ameritrade Park.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pat McPherson of Omaha, who waited in line to get autographs from the Michigan baseball team, said he has been coming to the College World Series for about 20 years. He said the College World Series pins on his hat span a time of about 15 years.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Kevin Kopps warmsed up his arm during practice at TD Ameritrade Park for the College World Series.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State's Cole Gordon wore his glove on his head during the College World Series practice day at TD Ameritrade Park.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Burke's Jaylon Roussell jogged the field people to participating in the Nebraska Cornhuskers Friday Night Lights event at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southeast's Xavier Trevino (61) and an athlete not listed on the roster (62) battled one another during a drill while participating in the Nebraska Cornhuskers Friday Night Lights event at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Cornhuskers' head football coach Scott Frost addressed the prospects who participated in the Friday Night Lights event at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Michigan's Blake Nelson waited in the dugout for game 1 of the College World Series to start.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The National Anthem was played before Texas Tech faced Michigan during their College World Series game.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida State's J.C. Flowers lept to make a catch on a ball hit by Arkansas' Heston Kjerstad in the bottom of the second inning during game 2 of the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Florida State's McGuire Weaver had a catch with right fielder in between innings during game 2 of the College World Series against Arkansas at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Isaiah Campbell delivered a pitch to Florida State's Nander De Sedas during game 2 of the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Will Holland failed to tag out Mississippi State's Jordan Westburg who stole second base during game 4 of the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's basketball coach Bruce Pearl, center, cheered with David Ayers, of Gadsden, Alabama during game 4 of the College World Series between Auburn and Mississippi State at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State's Marshall Gilbert, center, celebrated with teammates after his walk off hit in the bottom of the ninth against Auburn during game 4 of the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. Mississippi State defeated Auburn 5-4.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Harrison Richmond of Arkansas caught a piece of popcorn in his mouth thrown by his father Jonathan Richmond before the Arkansas game against Texas Tech during the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas Tech's Kurt Wilson fumbled a triple from Arkansas' Casey Martin during a game at the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas catcher Casey Opitz tagged out Texas Techâ€™s Dylan Neuse after a dropped third strike during game five of the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Casey Opitz reacted after Arkansas was eliminated from the College World Series in game 5 against Texas Tech at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. Texas Tech eliminates Arkansas after an 5-4 win.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Trey Harris walked back to the locker room after Arkansas is eliminated by Texas Tech during game 5 of the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Louisville's Adam Elliott warmed up before the start of game 7 of the College World Series.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Amy Koski, left, wiped the face of her son Brody while nephew Michael Davis and husband Matt Koski watched the field before game 7 of the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Rankin Woley slid into the fence while catching a foul ball for an out in the third inning.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Will Holland reacted to being thrown out at home plate in the third inning in game 7 of the College World Series.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kim Kline of Omaha watched game 7 of the College World Series though his plastic poncho as rain poured down. The game was stopped at the end of the fourth inning because of the weather.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Louisville right fielder Drew Campbell made a diving catch for the final out of the fourth inning of game 7 of the College World Series.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Louisville's Danny Oriente rubed the beard of Alex Binelas prior to resuming game 7 of the College World Series against Auburn at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Edward Francis, 10, of Goldsboro, North Carolina celebrated after recovering a foul ball alongside his family during game 7 of the College World Series between Louisville and Auburn at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Matt Scheffler and Edouard Julien reacted to being eliminated by Louisville during game 7 of the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Vanderbilt's Walker Grisanti and Kiambu Fentress played rock, paper, scissors in between innings during game 8 of the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Florida State Head Coach Mike Martin tipped his hat and thanked the crowd after losing to Texas Tech during game nine of the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park. It was his final game.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Will Bolt, left, who is the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's new baseball coach, posed for pictures with Bill Moos, who is the athletic director of UNL, during a press conference.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kent Bellows Mentoring Program students spray painted murals on the bottom of the large grain silos near S. 35th Street and Vinton Street in Omaha, Nebraska.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Kent Bellows Mentoring Program students, Gabrielle Washington, 17, alongside artist mentor Hugo Zamorano, and other students Abby Patterson, 17, and Mahala Bush posed for a portrait while spray painting murals on the bottom of the large grain silos near S. 35th Street and Vinton Street in Omaha, Nebraska.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Louisvilleâ€™s Nick Bennett wrote in the dirt on the mound before the game against Mississippi State during game ten of the College World Series.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Louisville bench celebrated Jake Snider scoring the tying run on a hit by Danny Oriente as Mississippi State catcher Dustin Skelton canâ€™t handle the throw in the ninth inning during game ten of the College World Series.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Louisville's Jake Snider reacted to scoring run off of a hit from teammate Danny Oriente to tie up game 10 of the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Louisvilleâ€™s Danny Oriente scored the winning off of a hit by Drew Campbell in the ninth inning against Mississippi State during game ten of the College World Series.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Louisville's Drew Campbell celebrated a walk-off win on his hit in the bottom of the 9th against Mississippi State during game ten of the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi Stateâ€™s Jake Mangum reacted to losing to Louisville in a walk-off during game 10 of the College World Series.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The moon rose over the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge in the early morning hours.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Blaze Barr, right, and his cousin Jaxton Blazek, left, of Dallas, Texas rode the zipline before game 11 of the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Michigan's Ako Thomas celebrated as Jordan Nwogu scores against Texas Tech during their College World Series game.
Ryan Soderlin
Logan Klindt of Omaha, a Michigan fan, waved his Michigan flag while he watches the Wolverines warm up before the start of game 11 at the College World Series.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Louisville's Michael McAvene reacted after losing to Vanderbilt in their College World Series game.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Louisville's Trey Leonard was tagged out by Vanderbilt's Ty Duvall during their College World Series game.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A throw sailed wide of Vanderbilt's Austin Martin as Louisville's Justin Lavey slid into third base during their College World Series game. Lavey would scored on the errant throw.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Vanderbilt's JJ Bleday slid safely home for the tying run against Louisville during their College World Series game.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Te'Andi Titus, left, and Kevin Kalaw, both of Omaha, read on the dock at Standing Bear Lake as a cool breeze swept over the lake, keeping the mosquitoes at bay.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Vanderbilt's JJ Bleday (51) and the Commodores faced off against Michigan's Jordan Brewer (22) and the Wolverines in the College World Series finals at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.