LINCOLN — The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday disbarred former Omaha attorney Bilal A. Khaleeq over his conviction for conspiracy to commit marriage fraud.

Khaleeq, who now lives in Dallas, was sentenced in federal court last August to six months in prison and was fined $10,000.

According to a plea agreement, he paid a man $745 to marry one of his Texas office workers, a Pakistani national, so she could gain United States citizenship. He coached the two about preparing for interviews and home visits by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. He also represented them at an immigration interview and advised them about creating evidence to make their marriage appear legitimate.

Khaleeq got his Nebraska law license in 2007 after graduating from Creighton University, and practiced for a time in the metro area.

While in Omaha, he advocated for interfaith work and was active in trying to educate the community about Islam. Among his activities, he served on the board for the Tri-Faith Initiative of Omaha and the Midwest Islamic Foundation. In 2009, he received the Federal Bureau of Investigation Director’s Community Leadership Award from then-FBI chief Robert Mueller.

