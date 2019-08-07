A 26-year-old man who provided alcohol to his 19-year-old girlfriend while he was a Lincoln police officer has been convicted of a misdemeanor charge.

Scott Bierle faces a maximum of one year in jail, a $1,000 fine or both when he is sentenced in October on a charge of procuring alcohol to a minor. He was found guilty by a jury on Monday.

Bierle submitted his resignation to the Lincoln Police Department on Jan. 29 after he was ticketed by the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and after an internal investigation by the police department.

He was a Lincoln police officer for four years. 

Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister had asked in December that the Sheriff's Office investigate an allegation that Bierle gave alcohol to his 19-year-old girlfriend.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Bliemeister said he was thankful for the investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

"When we become aware that a LPD employee may have committed a policy or law violation, we thoroughly investigate the incident, including referring the criminal investigation to an outside law enforcement agency, if necessary," he said. "We do not tolerate such conduct, and this incident does not define the over 500 LPD employees who honorably serve the Lincoln community every day." 

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliavalentine. Phone: 402-444-1068.

