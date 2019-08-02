A former postmaster for the Fort Calhoun Post Office was convicted Friday for misappropriation of postal funds.

Steven Whitesel, 54, of Council Bluffs was sentenced to four years’ probation and 160 hours of community service.

He also was ordered to pay a fine of $5,500 and restitution in the amount of $69,854.43 to the United States Post Office.

Between 2014 and 2017, while employed as the postmaster for the Fort Calhoun Post Office, Whitesel submitted false mileage reimbursement requests  totaling about $70,000, according to the District of Nebraska U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Notable crime news of 2019

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 46

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area