The FBI Greater Omaha Safe Streets Task force executed arrest warrants on six people Thursday on federal and state drug offenses and criminal conspiracies, a statement from the U.S. Attorney for Nebraska said.
According to the statement:
Three people were arrested on state charges, mostly conspiracy- and cocaine-related. Three others were indicted on federal charges, mostly on cocaine possession and cocaine distribution charges.
“We are very pleased with the diligence and coordination of efforts by the local, state and federal law enforcement officers, and that officers and agents were not hurt in this high risk undertaking to apprehend these individuals,” U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly said in the release.
