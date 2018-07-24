LINCOLN — A federal appeals court refused Tuesday to put the $28 million Beatrice Six judgment on hold while Gage County appeals to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision means that the county will have to find the money to pay the six people wrongfully convicted in a 1985 murder.
The six collectively spent more than 70 years in prison before DNA testing identified another person as the killer.
Gage County officials decided last week to make a last-ditch appeal to the nation's highest court. In the meantime, the county asked the 8th Circuit to put the judgment on hold until the Supreme Court decides whether to take up the case.
The federal appeals court has consistently held that Gage County’s sheriff’s deputies carried out a reckless investigation that framed innocent people. The 8th Circuit has reviewed the case four times so far, always siding with the six wrongly convicted plaintiffs.
The total judgment now exceeds $30 million with attorneys fees and interest.
