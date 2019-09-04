The FBI has named Kristi Koons Johnson as the new special agent in charge of its Omaha Field Office, which covers Nebraska and Iowa.
She replaces Randall Thysse, who announced in May that he was retiring after more than 29 years of service.
Most recently, Johnson was a section chief in the Criminal Investigative Division at FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C. But she has been assigned to Omaha twice before.
Johnson joined the FBI as a special agent in 1999 and was assigned to the Chicago Field Office, where she spent a decade investigating organized crime and public corruption, the FBI said in a press release.
She was promoted to supervisory special agent and led a public corruption squad in 2007.
Johnson was named the chief division counsel for the Omaha Field Office in 2010 and provided legal advice about investigations and FBI policy.
She was promoted again in 2014 to unit chief in the FBI's Internal Policy Office at FBI headquarters.
In 2016, she was named assistant special agent in charge of national security, cyber and intelligence matters for the Omaha Field Office.
In 2018, she was promoted to chief of the Transnational Organized Crime Section of the Criminal Investigative Division at the headquarters office. The section investigates transnational criminal organizations, the FBI said.
In addition, Johnson has served as a trainer at the International Law Enforcement Academy in San Salvador, El Salvador, and in Skopje, Macedonia. She also served in temporary duty positions in Moscow and Athens, Greece, as the assistant legal attaché.
Johnson earned a bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University and a law degree from the University of Detroit-Mercy.
