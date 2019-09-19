A Bennington man was sentenced Thursday to 43 to 53 years in prison for driving drunk and killing a Millard South student.
Jeffrey Eggeling, 37, will serve 21½ years before he is eligible for parole; absent parole, he will serve 26½ years.
The four-time drunken driver ran a red light at 144th and Harrison Streets on Dec. 1, ramming into a sedan driven by Bryan Canaday. The crash killed 14-year-old Trevor Canaday and critically injured Bryan Canaday, Trevor's father.
Trevor was an outgoing freshman who played baseball and was a rare combination: a member of the football team and show choir. His dad was taking him to a show choir event at Millard South when Eggeling crashed into them at nearly 69 mph.
“We are serving a life sentence,” Trevor’s parents, Bryan and Becky Canaday, told Judge Gary Randall on Thursday.
According to previous court accounts:
Eggeling had just gotten into an argument with a man over missed rent.
Moments later, about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, Eggeling began weaving through traffic at speeds of 69 mph in the 45 mph stretch of 144th Street.
An Omaha man driving a minivan saw him bearing down and pulled off the road. Ahead of Eggeling on 144th Street, Connie Kriegler saw the traffic lights at the Harrison Street intersection change from green to yellow and started to slow.
At that, Eggeling whipped around Kriegler and ran the red light.
At the same time, Bryan Canaday had pulled his Nissan Maxima into the Harrison Street intersection, taking Trevor, a freshman at Millard South, to a show choir event.
Eggeling's Ford Escape rammed into the Canadays' car. The force of the collision ripped the seat belt off its moorings and ejected Trevor from the passenger seat.
The popular football player, student and show choir member died. His father suffered a fractured sternum, a laceration to his liver and other internal injuries. He was hospitalized for six days.
For causing the crash, Eggeling had pleaded no contest to motor vehicle homicide and causing serious bodily injury by driving drunk.
Eggeling graduated with a bachelor's degree in construction engineering. He has a history of impairment, with three prior convictions for driving under the influence and operating a boat while drunk.
That night, he had walked away from the crash site. Omaha police tracked him down through his parents and several friends.
When they found him about 9 p.m., more than three hours after the crash, his blood-alcohol level was .10, above the legal limit for driving. He first tried to claim that his Ford Escape had been stolen.
Officers noted that his tan Carhart jacket, matching the description of the driver who left the scene, was wet.
It had begun sleeting shortly after the crash, prosecutor Ryan Lindberg said. Eggeling also made admissions during jailhouse phone calls after the crash, Lindberg said.
What amount of punishment will bring back a child. None. Would it not be better to keep him in custody until healed physically, mentally, and socially. Have him spend time working for the family he has harmed; showing him how this behavior harms himself and others. No driver's license ever. Community service hours [thousands]. Maybe the family will be able to forgive him. I hope so.
