A 27-year-old man's outburst and ensuing struggle with Douglas County sheriff's deputies interrupted a court hearing Wednesday morning at the Douglas County Courthouse.
Vershan Collins of Omaha was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in front of Judge Marcena Hendrix. Collins has been charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child.
Collins' court hearing was the last one on the docket for the day. Collins, listed as 5 feet 6 inches and 140 pounds, was shackled for the hearing.
Collins came out of the holding area for defendants who are in custody, entered the courtroom and became immediately combative and started yelling at the people seated in the gallery. He did not sit down at the defense table.
A World-Herald reporter in the courtroom could not make out what Collins was yelling. A courtroom-long window separates people in the gallery from the defendants and court personnel.
Deputies tried to restrain Collins when he attempted to walk toward the door of the courtroom toward the gallery. He struggled with the deputies and managed to knock at least one of them over as more deputies rushed into the courtroom and the gallery.
During the struggle, the people seated in the gallery to watch the hearing reacted to Collins' outburst with shouts of their own.
Several deputies eventually sat on Collins as he continued to struggle and scream.
Collins continued to struggle and yell out as deputies led him out of the courtroom. Additional deputies cleared the people out of the gallery.
A Sheriff's Office spokesman said no one was injured in the incident.
According to an affidavit, Collins is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in the early morning hours of May 11. Collins was staying in the home and was an acquaintance of the girl's father, the affidavit said.
The girl told investigators that she was assaulted while she was sleeping.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
What? No taser or night stick allowed in courtroom? Reward the violent actions of this POS with immediate and severe, and legal, actions. Don't wait for more problems to begin.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.