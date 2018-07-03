A Crips gang member who was indicted in a 2016 federal racketeering conspiracy case was sentenced Monday to seven years in prison.
Jerell Haynie, 35, who was known as “Bootie,” is one of six gang members who was federally charged under an organized crime statute called RICO, or the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.
Haynie was convicted of participating in a racketeering conspiracy involving a number of acts of violence, including attempted murder, assaults, witness tampering and drug distribution, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Nebraska said.
U.S. Senior District Judge Joseph Bataillon sentenced Haynie to seven years in prison and three years’ probation afterward.
Haynie dealt cocaine and committed acts of violence for the 40th Avenue and 44th Avenue Crips, according to evidence presented at trial. He attempted to fatally shoot a fellow Crips member he thought was cooperating with the police, officials said. He and other Crips members also attempted to kill a police informant who bought drugs from the gang.
(1) comment
7 years???? that is it? Attempted murder gets longer than that. Stop letting these POS off with a slap on the wrist!
