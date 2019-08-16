A Council Bluffs pastor charged with two counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child was ordered Friday to be held on $500,000 bail.

Emanuel J. Rodriguez, 44, would have to post 10% of that amount, or $50,000, to be released from custody.

According to an affidavit filed last week, Rodriguez fondled two girls on multiple occasions between Jan. 1, 2017 and May 17, 2019. The girls, now ages 12 and 11, told investigators at Project Harmony that the sexual assaults took place inside two Omaha homes formerly belonging to Rodriguez. The affidavit says the girls were fondled while he and the children were under a blanket.

The judge Friday ordered Rodriguez not to have any contact with the girls or any child under age 19.

Rodriguez was listed last week as a pastor at Calvary Assembly of God Church on the church’s website. Church officials have declined to comment on the allegations or his status with the church.

Rodriguez was booked into the Carlton County, Minnesota, jail on Aug. 10, and later brought to Omaha.

