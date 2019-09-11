A controversial judge stepped down in the last few days after she was informed that she would be subjected to an inquiry spurred by a World-Herald article that revealed she had kicked three attorneys out of her courtroom during a contentious child-custody case, two courthouse sources said.

Douglas County Juvenile Court Judge Elizabeth Crnkovich retired rather than undergo a judicial qualifications investigation, said the sources, who have worked in juvenile court and spoke on condition of anonymity. 

In March, The World-Herald reported that Crnkovich had booted three attorneys from her courtroom after ruling that, although they had participated in the case before, they didn't have standing for that particular hearing. The attorneys — Kristina Murphree, Karen Nelson and Mark Hanna — all asked to stay and watch from the gallery.  

"You need to leave," she said, according to those who observed the scene.

Crnkovich, 65, has been a juvenile court judge for nearly 25 years. 

The ejection of the attorneys was remarkable for this reason: With extremely limited exceptions, all Nebraska court hearings — including juvenile hearings — are public. Murphree and Nelson, who each has at least 20 years of experience, were not found to be in contempt of court in any way. Nor was Hanna, the former prosecutor in the case.

It wasn't the first time Crnkovich had removed people from her courtroom. Three years ago, she kicked out a citizen watchdog group there to observe a juvenile court case. She said the group was disruptive, argumentative and disrespectful. The group disputed that, and members held protests outside the courthouse after they were removed.

Ten years ago, she had an attorney — an assistant public defender known for his mild-mannered nature — handcuffed and taken to a sixth-floor courthouse holding tank after he argued with her. The judge released him, within an hour, without a contempt citation.

That decade-old handcuffing weighed on the participants this past March. At least one of the attorneys cited the prospect of being cuffed as the reason that attorney complied with the judge's request to leave. No matter your culpability, the attorney said, a handcuffing or a contempt case can harm your reputation.

The scene had authorities stewing. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Hanna did nothing to merit the judge's treatment.

"Everybody is aware that we don't have secret hearings and secret trials in our country," Kleine said. "The Constitution says that we have public hearings and public trials."

In the past, critics, including State Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha, have called Crnkovich's behavior intemperate. Until last year, Chambers had steadfastly opposed any attempts to add judges to Douglas County's juvenile court to handle its burgeoning caseload.

His reason: He wanted Crnkovich removed from the bench. "This is a woman who has intimidated and threatened people in her courtroom," Chambers said on the floor of the Nebraska Legislature.

The judge has disputed that, saying she's a lightning rod because she's firm.

In a 2018 survey of the state's attorneys, Crnkovich was the second-lowest-rated judge among Douglas County juvenile, county and district judges. Sixty percent of attorneys said she should be retained. For perspective, the vast majority of judges receive retention ratings of 85 percent or higher.

Crnkovich was the lowest-rated judge in the state when it comes to attorneys' views in one category: judicial temperament and demeanor. Attorneys rated her a 2 on a 5-point scale, where 1 stands for "very poor" and 5 means "excellent."

In the past, the judge has defended herself, saying that the survey is unscientific and that she's the victim of her no-nonsense approach.

"Do I hold people's feet to the fire? I'm told I do, and I'm sure I do," she told The World-Herald in 2016. "I will confess I've been told I don't suffer fools gladly."

Crnkovich's retirement is the second in as many months. In August, Douglas County Juvenile Court Judge Doug Johnson stepped down after a long career. 

State court officials are expected to determine that the juvenile court caseload requires another judge and then begin taking applications from attorneys. 

