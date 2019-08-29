Drugs from LNK Stop

Officers found 6.6 pounds of suspected cocaine and 2.2 pounds of suspected heroin after a Wednesday traffic stop on eastbound Interstate 80 near northwest Lincoln.

Around 7:55 a.m. Wednesday, members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Interdiction Task Force stopped two vehicles traveling east on Interstate 80 near northwest Lincoln for multiple traffic violations, according to a press release.

The first vehicle was a Dodge Ram with Arizona plates driven by a California woman. The second was a Jeep with California plates driven by a California man.

Two passengers were in the Jeep.

A sheriff's deputy suspected criminal activity. Officials said the deputy obtained consent to search the Dodge Ram and found the cocaine and heroin hidden in the rear seat.

The combined value of the drugs is estimated to be $165,000, the press release said.  

One person was arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine and heroin with intent to deliver. The other three people were arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting a felony.

Emily covers K-12 education, including Omaha Public Schools. Previously, Emily covered local government and the Nebraska Legislature for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @emily_nitcher. Phone: 402-444-1192.

