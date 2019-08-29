Law enforcement officers in Lincoln seized 6.6 pounds of suspected cocaine and 2.2 pounds of suspected heroin after a traffic stop.
Around 7:55 a.m. Wednesday, members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Interdiction Task Force stopped two vehicles traveling east on Interstate 80 near northwest Lincoln for multiple traffic violations, according to a press release.
The first vehicle was a Dodge Ram with Arizona plates driven by a California woman. The second was a Jeep with California plates driven by a California man.
Two passengers were in the Jeep.
A sheriff's deputy suspected criminal activity. Officials said the deputy obtained consent to search the Dodge Ram and found the cocaine and heroin hidden in the rear seat.
The combined value of the drugs is estimated to be $165,000, the press release said.
One person was arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine and heroin with intent to deliver. The other three people were arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting a felony.
