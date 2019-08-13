A Bellevue man has been sentenced for crimes committed in Sarpy County during a two-state chase and shooting.

In June, William L. Stanfill III, 29, pleaded guilty to attempted assault of an officer, use of a firearm to commit a felony, two counts of first-degree felony assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Prosecutors dropped nine other charges in exchange for the pleas.

Sarpy County District Judge George Thompson on Tuesday sentenced Stanfill to a total of 30 to 45 years on the five felony charges.

Stanfill is currently serving two 15-year prison sentences in Iowa after pleading guilty to six felonies in connection with the chase that ended in Iowa on April 15, 2018. He will serve those sentences before being transferred to Nebraska, said prosecutor Phil Kleine.

Authorities said the pursuit originated April 24 with a road-rage shooting in Bellevue. It ended the next day when a Chevrolet Malibu driven by Stanfill crashed into the Nishnabotna River near the Iowa-Missouri border while being pursued by police.

The incident began when a resident south of Harlan Drive saw someone speeding through his neighborhood, Bellevue police said. The man then got into his car and caught up to the Malibu.

Stanfill fired several rounds that struck the man’s vehicle, police said. The Malibu then drove off and last was seen headed west on Nebraska Highway 370.

Later, police said, officers received reports about a shooting just south of Bellevue in the Paradise Lakes area off Harlan Lewis Road. A man told police that he suffered a graze wound from a gunshot while picking up mail at the north end of the neighborhood.

Officers returned to the area early the next day, spotting a Malibu with no plates thought to have been involved in the shooting. The car fled from police and a pursuit eventually was ended.

Police later said the car returned to the Paradise Lakes area and someone fired two gunshots at police officers. Officers later learned that the car had fled into Iowa and crashed.