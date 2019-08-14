A 23-year-old Bellevue man was arrested early Wednesday on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder, according to the Sarpy County Jail log. 

Bellevue police said officers were dispatched to 1811 Lloyd St. about 3:10 a.m. to investigate a disturbance in which shots had been fired. Officers learned that two men had been in a fight. One of them, Tyler M. Botos, pulled a handgun and fired one shot at the other man. The shot missed the man and struck a vehicle in the parking lot. Botos eventually lost control of the handgun and a woman removed it from the scene, police said.

Bellevue police booked Botos into jail about 4:15 a.m. He also was arrested on suspicion of using a deadly weapon to commit a felony, making terroristic threats and criminal mischief.

Olivia R. Ashley, 25, who lives with Botos in an apartment just south of Bellevue University, was booked into jail about the same time after being arrested on suspicion of  tampering with physical evidence. 

Neither party has yet appeared before a judge to have bail set. A spokesman for the Bellevue Police Department said information about the arrests will be released later Wednesday. 

Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.

