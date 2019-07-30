A judge set bail Tuesday at $400,000 for an Omaha Lyft driver charged with first-degree sexual assault of a passenger.
Komlanvi M. Avitso, 39, was arrested Friday.
His attorney, Jeff Courtney, said his client denies the allegations. He noted that Avitso was married with children and recently had bought a house in Omaha.
Officials said Avitso had been working as a driver for Lyft, a ride-share company, when he picked up a 24-year-old woman about 1:30 a.m. May 19.
The woman went to police later that day and said she had been sexually assaulted sometime between 1:30 a.m. and 4 a.m., according to a police report.
She had left a bar and was only a few blocks from home, authorities said, but Avitso allegedly took several hours before returning her to her home.
Officials said they also collected Avitso’s DNA from the woman’s body.
"Mr. Avitso is a very hardworking family man," Courtney said after the hearing. "These charges have floored his family. They certainly do not believe these allegations are true."
Avitso would have to post 10 percent of his bail amount, or $40,000, to be released from custody.
