A Sarpy County judge set bail at $5 million Tuesday for a Bellevue man charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing of a roommate.

Michael R. Glaze, 44, is also charged with use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon.

Angela N. Cuckler, 27, who police said assisted Glaze, was held on $1 million bail. She is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

They must pay 10% of their bail amounts to be released from jail.

Police said Glaze and Cuckler conspired to kill their roommate, Erik Rasmussen, 29, on Saturday. Cuckler, Rasmussen and Glaze lived in an apartment at 1702 Thomas Drive in Bellevue, said Capt. Tim Melvin of the Bellevue Police Department.

Rasmussen walked into Nebraska Medicine-Bellevue on Saturday night suffering from stab wounds. He was treated for several wounds, including an injury to his head, before being released, Melvin said.

Cuckler had been a bus driver for the Bellevue Public Schools since February. She was fired Monday, a district spokeswoman said.

Notable crime news of 2019

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 46

Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area