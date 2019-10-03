Bail has been set at $100,000 for an Omaha man charged with illegally possessing guns.

Harold D. Hudson Jr., 50, was charged Monday in Douglas County with being a felon in possession of 11 guns. He faces a maximum penalty of up to 50 years in prison on each count. 

Hudson must pay 10 percent of the bail amount, or $10,000, to be released from jail. A preliminary hearing has been set for next month. 

According to an arrest affidavit, members of the Omaha Police Department's gang and SWAT units conducted surveillance on two residences that Hudson was known to frequent. He was located at a house south of 27th Avenue and Martha Street in possession of a .22-caliber revolver, the affidavit said. 

Officers also located 10 rifles at a second residence near 14th and Pine Streets. The homeowner told officers that Hudson had brought the rifles to her home and "was keeping them there while trying to sell them," the affidavit said. 

The woman said Hudson had brought 18 rifles to her home. He previously had sold eight of those, she said. 

Court records show that Hudson has multiple felony convictions in Nebraska, including a first-degree sexual assault in 2001. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison on that charge. 

