Funeral services will be Tuesday for Douglas County District Judge Mark Ashford, who was found dead in his chambers on Wednesday.
Preliminary results from the autopsy indicate that the 66-year-old had suffered a stroke caused by a blood clot, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Friday.
Court administrator Doug Johnson said Douglas County’s 15 other judges will handle Ashford’s criminal docket and any urgent civil matters.
Many of his less-urgent cases will be handled by the judge Gov. Pete Ricketts eventually appoints to replace Ashford. That judicial nomination process is expected to begin in a few weeks. The process goes like this: A committee will meet to evaluate caseloads and determine the need for the judge. Attorneys will apply, finalists will be selected and the governor will interview and name a new judge.
Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Heavican noted that Ashford — who was appointed to the county court bench in 1988 and the district court in 2000 — was one of Nebraska’s longest-serving judges.
“We appreciate his service on both the county and district court benches, his work with the young adult treatment court and his pioneering efforts to establish the Douglas County Veterans Treatment Court,” Heavican said. “He will be sorely missed.”
Heavican will give the eulogy at the funeral, said Ashford’s brother, former U.S. Rep. Brad Ashford.
Ashford is survived by his wife, Deb Ashford; sons Steven Ashford and Sam Ashford; stepsons Keith Klanderud, Kristopher Klanderud and Kent Klanderud; brothers Brad Ashford and Carl Ashford; aunt, Mary K. Anderson; and six grandchildren.
Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday at Augustana Lutheran Church, 3647 Lafayette Ave. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Augustana .
Memorials are suggested to the Douglas County Veterans Treatment Court Foundation.
