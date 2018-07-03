LINCOLN — A man accused of killing Lincoln store clerk Sydney Loofe asked Monday to withdraw his guilty plea to an unrelated fraud charge.
In a filing in U.S. District Court, Aubrey Trail maintained that he was “not of coherent mind” when he reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in May for defrauding a Kansas couple out of $375,000 in a scheme to buy a rare coin overseas.
He and his girlfriend, Bailey Boswell, are scheduled to be sentenced in the theft case on Aug. 3. Federal District Judge John Gerrard, in an order Monday, said Trail’s request to withdraw his plea will be taken up then. Trail, who has a lengthy criminal record, has changed his mind several times on issues involving the theft case, including whether to act has his own attorney.
Last month, Trail, 53, and Boswell, 24, were charged with first-degree murder and improper disposal of human skeletal remains in connection with the death of Loofe, who disappeared on Nov. 16 after arranging a date via the Internet with Boswell. Loofe’s remains were found three weeks later in a farm field near Edgar, Nebraska.
