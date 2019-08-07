An Omaha man accused of arson allegedly told a co-worker that he wished the snack shop where they worked would burn down.
Shawn A. Clark, 43, and business owner Sandra K. Richards, 46, each has been charged in an arrest warrant with two counts of second-degree arson and one count of burning to defraud an insurer. The charges are in connection with the fire on July 23, 2018, at the Popcorn Shop at 8499 Frederick St.
Arson investigators determined the fire had been purposely set. The Omaha Fire Department’s accelerant detection dog, Alley, alerted investigators to the presence of gasoline at the scene, officials said.
The arrest warrant identifies Richards as the business owner and Clark as her boyfriend. The couple told investigators that they were home in bed when they learned that a fire had broken out in the Popcorn Shop just before 7 a.m. that July 23.
A 45-year-old male co-worker at a machine shop told investigators that Clark, whom he had known since seventh grade, told him the business was not making any money. The man said Clark then told him that he "wishes the Popcorn Shop would just burn down."
A search of Richards' cellphone found that it was connected to the shop's Wi-Fi at the same time the fire started. The phone would physically need to be within range of the Wi-Fi device in the business to be connected.
Clark at first claimed his phone had been disconnected and not in service during the time of the fire. When Clark eventually turned the phone over to investigators, they found that a large amount of information was missing "which is indicative of someone deleting information," the arrest warrant said.
The affidavit also says that a surveillance camera on a nearby business recorded a man approaching the rear of the Popcorn Shop from the Papio Trail. The man, later identified as Clark, lights fires at the rear doors of the Popcorn Shop and the business next to it before running away.
Investigators determined that the structure, which is valued at almost $2 million, sustained about $30,000 in damage.
