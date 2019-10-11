Two hours after shooting and killing a tobacco store clerk, prosecutors allege, an Omaha teen tried to rob another teen before firing several shots at him near Northwest High School.

He instead paralyzed an innocent bystander, a 27-year-old man, inside a house.

Sensing that Jacobi Terry, 17, was trying to lure him to a car, the teen grabbed his little sister and ran away.

Terry fired away — missing the teen and his sister, said Chief Deputy Douglas County Attorney Brenda Beadle. However, those shots went into a house on Hartman Avenue near 75th Street and hit Jared Sedlacek, paralyzing him from the waist down.

Terry and Marshaun Box, 16, a junior at Northwest High School, have been charged in both shootings. Beadle said Box conspired with Terry to commit the robberies and drove Terry’s car during the shootings.

Terry used a rifle in both shootings.

Beadle connected the dots between the two crimes during a court hearing Friday afternoon.

Douglas County Judge Stephanie Shearer ordered Terry to be held without bail.

Terry has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of using a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Authorities have accused Terry, a junior at Central High School, of killing 21-year-old Bahy Altairi at Tobacco and Vape, 3202 L St., on Oct. 2. Altairi’s father owns the shop, and Terry lives nearby.

Prosecutors have said that Terry used a rifle to shoot Altairi in the chest. He then went behind the store’s counter, grabbed a handgun and left the store.

On the shooting that left Sedlacek paralyzed, Beadle said, Terry and Box had intended to rob a handgun from a teen they knew.

