The Nebraska Counseling Association lambasted U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse for his comments Saturday during Fremont High School's graduation ceremony.

Sasse made several attempts at humor throughout his speech. Among other things, Sasse, of Nebraska, said in the virtual ceremony that "there are a whole bunch of people who make a whole bunch of money by just trying to help other people forget high school. They're called psychologists."

Later he advised the students not to major in psychology in college.

The Nebraska Counseling Association responded early this week with a letter to the senator in which it called the comments "tasteless and demeaning."

Sasse couldn't immediately be reached for comment Monday morning.

The association said the senator "showed an alarming lack of sensitivity" toward the graduating seniors. The association called his comments about psychologists "pot shots."

The group described its role in working with abused children, sexually assaulted individuals, addicts and people with mental illnesses. 

Sasse, who appeared to be unshaven and had his red tie loosened while giving the speech remotely, said "that a lot of us spend a lot of our lives trying to forget as much about high school as we possibly can. You know what I mean — you remember sophomore year."

Sasse also said that at least the pandemic would cause the students "to remember your high school graduation." Nobody else has, he said. 

rick.ruggles@owh.com, 402-444-1123

