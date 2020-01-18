A Council Bluffs police cruiser was rear-ended early Saturday on Interstate 80.
The officer was helping at the scene of a crash at 1:35 a.m. when his cruiser was rear-ended, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department.
The officer and the driver of the other vehicle, who is from Bellevue, were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for an evaluation of their injuries. A passenger in the vehicle was taken to a Council Bluffs hospital for injuries to his face and wrist.
The investigation is ongoing.
