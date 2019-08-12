A Council Bluffs pastor was arrested in Minnesota on a Douglas County arrest warrant charging him with two counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child. 

According to an affidavit filed Friday, Emanuel J. Rodriguez, 44, fondled two girls while he and the children were under a blanket on multiple occasions between Jan. 1, 2017 and May 17, 2019. The girls, now ages 12 and 11, told investigators at Project Harmony that the sexual assaults took place inside two Omaha homes formerly belonging to Rodriguez. 

Rodriguez is listed as a pastor at Calvary Assembly of God Church on its website. He was booked into the Carlton County, Minnesota, jail Saturday shortly after 8 a.m. 

The church could not be reached for comment Monday morning. 

One of the girls showed the other girl's mother video from her cell phone of herself and the other girl sitting on a couch while under the blanket with Rodriguez as he touched them, the affidavit said. A 9-year-old brother of one of the girls confirmed that he would often see Rodriguez with the girls under the blanket.

Another 16-year-old girl told investigators at Project Harmony that Rodriguez fondled her breasts while she was sleeping on the floor of a hotel room in Minnesota. The girl said she confronted Rodriguez about his behavior the next day and he claimed that "he wasn't in the right state of mind." 

The teen also saved inappropriate pictures and messages sent to her by Rodriguez through social media, the affidavit said. Evidence from those encounters was turned over to authorities in Bloomington, Minnesota. 

Another 15-year-old girl also reported inappropriate touching by Rodriguez. 

