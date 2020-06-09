Lifeguard (copy)

Council Bluffs will open its city pools for lap swimming only, starting June 15. 

 WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE

Good news for those itching for a little exercise: Council Bluffs will open its city pools for lap swimming only, starting June 15. 

Swimming lessons, pool parties and free floats are still prohibited.

But with a reservation — no walk-ins allowed — lap swimmers can use the city's two pools, Katelman Water Park and Pirate Cove Water Park. 

The city will limit how many people can swim, and a number of restrictions will still apply. Swimmers must wear masks when entering the facility or in areas where social distancing isn't possible. 

All swimmers will undergo temperature checks — you will not be allowed to enter the pool area with a temperature above 100.4 degrees. Swimmers can reserve time during one of three sessions, starting at 9 a.m. 

For more information, visit councilbluffs-ia.gov/2163/Pools or call the pool facilities. Katelman can be reached at 712-328-4939 or Pirate Cove at 712-328-4694. 

Photos: Omaha zoo's first weekend open since closing amid coronavirus

1 of 15

eduffy@owh.com, 402-444-1210,

twitter.com/eduff88

Tags

Reporter - Education

Erin is an enterprise reporter for the World-Herald. Previously, Erin covered education. Follow her on Twitter @eduff88. Phone: 402-444-1210.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email