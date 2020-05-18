LINCOLN — The long recess for the Nebraska Legislature will end in July.
Speaker of the Legislature, State Sen. Jim Scheer of Norfolk, announced Monday that lawmakers will be called back to the State Capitol on July 20, though he reserved the right to change the date based on the status of the coronavirus outbreak in Nebraska.
"This decision is based upon the current belief that Lincoln and Nebraska will have experienced their peak of COVID-19 cases and that there is not a resurgence mid-summer once restrictions have been loosened," Scheer said in an email to state senators. "Please keep in mind that I reserve the right to alter this ... should it appear best to do so."
The Legislature abruptly halted the 2020 session on March 17 because of the quickly spreading coronavirus. Nineteen days were left in the 60-day session at that point. Then lawmakers came back during the week of March 23 to pass an $83.6 million emergency appropriation for the state's response to COVID-19.
Scheer, in his email, said this year's session would end on Aug. 13.
He also included a warning about avoiding unnecessary spending given the uncertain fiscal impact on state revenue caused by the economic downturn prompted by the virus. Concerns have been raised that some high priority bills, such as one to reduce property taxes, could fall victim to the economic crisis.
Scheer asked his fellow senators to look at the fiscal impact of their priority bills, and, if possible, reduce or eliminate the expense because otherwise, the measures may not pass.
"It will be to your benefit to look for a way to eliminate or minimize the general fund impact given the uncertainty of the economic forecast picture in mid-July," he said.
Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.
