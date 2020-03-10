More cleaning, more sanitizing.
As of Tuesday, the Omaha area has no documented community spread of the coronavirus, even if the first patients have been diagnosed in Omaha and Council Bluffs.
In that environment, businesses that work with customers and operate public spaces say they are stepping up their efforts to clean the common surfaces that people touch.
Banks
First National Bank implemented its pandemic plan. Since March 5, it has conducted additional preventative cleaning, including deep-cleaning all high-touch areas at all First National locations, the company said.
One employee is under self-quarantine, First National said, because that person lives with a sibling who participated in the Fremont Special Olympics event. The company said the area where that employee works has been deep-cleaned.
Restaurants
Cutchall Management Co.’s restaurants — more than 40 in the Omaha area — are doubling their cleaning efforts, said Greg Cutchall, the company’s president and CEO.
The company’s restaurants include First Watch, Paradise Bakery & Cafe and Domino’s, but Cutchall said he’s seen a minimal impact on business. One out-of-town group canceled a spring event at a Cutchall Management event center, he said.
Theaters
Omaha’s Film Streams has not had any confirmed cases or exposure among its patrons or staff but has doubled its cleaning and disinfection efforts, Executive Director Rachel Jacobson said.
Film Streams is not taking or tearing tickets for entry, but will simply check them, Jacobson said. Also, the organization says it will cap seating for regular showtimes when feasible so moviegoers can have more distance between each other.
Transit
Metro transit says it is increasing how often it cleans buses and paratransit vehicles, especially in high-touch areas.
Riders are encouraged to take the same sanitary steps as anyone else: Wash hands often with soap for 20 seconds, don’t touch your face, cough and sneeze into your arm.
Events
The Cloisters on the Platte retreat in Sarpy County will close all activities until the coronavirus passes, the organization created by Joe Ricketts said. In a statement, the Cloisters organization said it hasn’t had a problem, but could be a source of spreading the virus because visitors arrive from around the country.
State Capitol
State Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, who chairs the Legislature’s Executive Board, said the annual St. Patrick’s Day party for lawmakers, staff and lobbyists will be canceled this year. He also said public health officials advised candidates against traditional door-to-door campaigning.
YMCA of Greater Omaha
The YMCA has increased its cleaning of high traffic areas and high-touch items. It also is making disinfectant wipes more widely available.
It has added signs to remind people to wash their hands frequently and to use proper etiquette when coughing and sneezing. Staff and patrons are being encouraged to stay home if ill.
World-Herald staff writer Martha Stoddard contributed to this report.
A look back at the Nebraska Medical Center biocontainment unit’s Ebola patients
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
This is just the beginning.
"In 2018, the administration fired the government's entire pandemic response chain of command, including the White House management infrastructure," reports Laurie Garrett in Foreign Policy magazine. "In numerous phone calls and emails with key agencies across the U.S. government, the only consistent response I encountered was distressed confusion." **
I read Laurie Garrett's 1994 book, "The Coming Plague," and it confirmed my thoughts about what I'd seen in Third World slums with overcrowded conditions of people in poor health amidst raw sewage: perfect B.L.E.N.D.s, in effect, Biological Laboratories Evolving New Diseases. https://www.lauriegarrett.com/the-coming-plague
This isn't the Big One yet, but it's a warning, as was her book, to get our house in order. Instead: "President Trump is treating the coronavirus as a public relations problem, not a medical problem; a question of spin, not science. He's focusing on the threat to his own political health, not the threat to Americans' physical health. And that is deeply dangerous." **
** Both quotes from https://www.omaha.com/opinion/steven-roberts-trump-should-stop-spinning-the-coronavirus-issue/article_198d07dc-8319-5921-8279-c4d5f73793b7.html
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.