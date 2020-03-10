More cleaning, more sanitizing.
As of Tuesday, the Omaha area has no documented community spread of the coronavirus, even if the first patients have been diagnosed in Omaha and Council Bluffs.
In that environment, businesses that work with customers and operate public spaces say they are stepping up their efforts to clean the common surfaces that people touch.
Banks
First National Bank implemented its pandemic plan. Since March 5, it has conducted additional preventative cleaning, including deep cleaning all high-touch areas at all First National locations, the company said.
One employee is under self-quarantine, First National said, because that person lives with a sibling who participated in the Fremont Special Olympics event. The company said the area where that employee works has been deep cleaned.
Restaurants
Cutchall Management Co.’s restaurants — more than 40 in the Omaha area — are doubling their cleaning efforts, said Greg Cutchall, the company’s president and CEO.
The company’s restaurants include First Watch, Paradise Bakery & Cafe and Domino’s, but Cutchall said he’s seen a minimal impact on business. One out-of-town group canceled a spring event at a Cutchall Management event center, he said.
Theaters
Omaha’s Film Streams has not had any confirmed cases or exposure among its patrons or staff but has doubled its cleaning and disinfection efforts, executive director Rachel Jacobsen said.
Film Streams is not taking or tearing tickets for entry, but will simply check them, Jacobsen said. Also, the organization says it will cap seating for regular showtimes when feasible so movie-goers can have more distance between each other.
Transit
Metro transit says it is increasing how often it cleans buses and paratransit vehicles, especially in high-touch areas.
Riders are encouraged to take the same sanitary steps as anyone else: Wash hands often with soap for 20 seconds, don’t touch your face, cough and sneeze into your arm.
Events
The Cloisters on the Platte retreat in Sarpy County will close all activities until the coronavirus passes, the organization created by Joe Ricketts said. In a statement, the Cloisters organization said it hasn’t had a problem, but could be a source of spreading the virus because visitors arrive from around the country.
State Capitol
Lincoln State Sen. Mike Hilgers, who chairs the Legislature’s Executive Board, said the annual St. Patrick’s Day party for lawmakers, staff and lobbyists will be cancelled this year. He also said public health officials advised candidates against traditional door-to-door campaigning.
— Martha Stoddard
A look back at the Nebraska Medical Center biocontainment unit’s Ebola patients
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.