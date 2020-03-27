Goodwill Omaha is closed until at least April 23, and officials are asking people to stop dropping off donations in the meantime. 

“We want the community to know that we deeply appreciate their generosity and support. We just don’t have the resources to collect donations right now,” said Tobi Mathouser, Goodwill Omaha's president and chief operating officer. “This is a trying time for all of us, and for the time being, we’re operating with a limited staff. We want our employees to be safe, and that means staying home right now."

People who are staying home to slow the spread of the coronavirus may find now is a good time to clean out closets and toy piles and donate what they don't want.

But Mathouser said some people have been dropping off piles outside Goodwill locations, which creates a mess and more work for employees.

Beauty supply company donates to homeless shelter

The Siena Francis House received a donation of personal care items from Marianna Beauty.

 The homeless shelter received 21 gallons of shampoo, 31 gallons of conditioner, five gallons of lotion, five gallons of body wash, 144 gallons of hand soap and 1,000 liters of hand sanitizer.

No camping at Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands

The Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands will remain open to hiking, mountain biking and sightseeing at its sites in the state. However, it has closed its campgrounds, said Tim Buskirk, Pine Ridge District ranger. Offices also are closed to the public, with the staff continuing to work, however.

Photos: Coronavirus affects Nebraska

