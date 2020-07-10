LINCOLN — The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday upheld the murder conviction of Jason Devers, who was found guilty in connection with the slaying of a serviceman outside a Florence-area bar two years ago.
Devers, now 37, is serving a life sentence for instructing a cousin to rob Kyle LeFlore at gunpoint after he had left the Reign Lounge, at 8919 N. 30th St.
LeFlore, a 27-year-old sergeant in the U.S. Army, was on leave after serving tours in Iraq, Kuwait and Afghanistan.
Devers, according to court records, told the cousin, Larry Goynes, that he knew a good "lick" (someone to rob). But LeFlore fought back when Goynes confronted him at gunpoint, and was shot and killed.
Murder charges against Goynes were dropped after a key witness, who said her life was in danger, backed out from testifying. The case prompted calls for increasing criminal penalties for witness tampering.
Devers had appealed his convictions for first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony, challenging the admission of evidence used at his trial and claiming that his lawyer was ineffective.
But the Supreme Court rejected his claims, saying the evidence was sufficient to support a guilty verdict.
The Reign Lounge is currently fighting to keep its liquor license.
The Omaha City Council has recommended that the bar's license be revoked after complaints from neighbors. The Nebraska Liquor Control Commission held a hearing on the future of the Reign Lounge on Tuesday, and then took the case under advisement. A decision is expected at the commission's August meeting.
In March, bar owner James Overton said he was looking at changing the focus of the "urban, hip-hop" establishment to avoid disturbances.
"I really want to provide a service," he said. "There's really not many places that cater to the North Omaha community."
