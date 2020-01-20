What we learned from the 2010 Census and a few things to look forward to out of the 2020 Census.
* * *
David Drozd is perhaps Nebraska’s leading census expert. He’s the research coordinator for the Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Nebraska at Omaha; the center serves as Nebraska’s State Data Center in partnership with the U.S. Census Bureau.
Drozd cited a couple of important conclusions from the 2010 Census — both of which have ramifications for the new count.
Urban shift: The 2010 Census was the first time more than half of Nebraska’s population concentrated in its three largest counties. That’s a testament to the growth in the Omaha and Lincoln areas, but also to the losses in rural Nebraska.
That has one particularly important impact: After redistricting using the census numbers, more than half (25) of the districts in the 49-seat Nebraska Legislature were based in Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy Counties.
After 2020, the shift will only grow. By today’s estimates, Drozd says the Big 3 counties could hold 27 seats after the next round of redistricting.
Rising diversity: Nebraska’s population rose to 18% people of color in 2010, up from 13% in 2000 and 7.5% in 1990, when the immigration wave into the state was just starting.
By 2020, the percentage could rise to 22% or 23%, Drozd says.
So in the 20 years from 1990 to 2010, Nebraska changed from a state with minorities being one in every 13 people to one in every five. It soon will register as close to one in four.
Issues to watch
Here are some issues we're watching and Drozd is looking out for in the 2020 figures.
Congressional redistricting: It looks like Nebraska is growing enough to keep its three seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. But how will the Nebraska Legislature draw the boundaries for those districts? Last time, it moved Offutt Air Force Base from the Omaha-based district to Lincoln’s district. In its place, lawmakers returned the growing western Sarpy County suburbs to Omaha’s 2nd Congressional District. The population numbers also will be our first read on the 2030 figures and the redistricting outlook 10 years out, Drozd said. Is Nebraska’s third seat at risk then?
Population milestones: How close is the Omaha metro area getting to 1 million people? Nebraska to 2 million?
Urban revival: We know Omaha has a lot of money and effort going into redeveloping urban Omaha. But is it paying off with a rise in urban residents? That has been a tough goal to achieve.
Home ownership: If you want a read on how many people are achieving the American Dream of owning a home, the decennial census can give you that. Other figures are showing a drop in the home ownership rate in Nebraska. Drozd said he expects numbers to be at a 50- to 60-year low, maybe at a rate not seen since the 1950 census for Douglas County.
The Omaha World-Herald's best images of 2019
Canada geese fly over Flanagan Lake at sunset in Omaha, Nebraska.
Director and CEO of Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium Dennis Pate, speaks to the media about newly hatched gentoo penguin chicks before they enter their habitat in the Suzanne and Walter Scott Aquarium at the Henry Doorly Zoo.
Creighton players huddle up prior to a college basketball game against Georgetown at the CHI Health Center.
Charles Relford waits to pick up his brother at 24th and Pratt Streets with his three dogs.
Two-year-old Hannah Bonnot of Denver, Colorado, stands in awe before “Mountain Outlaw” taken at Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, on display at Tom Mangelsen’s “Life in the Wild” exhibition at the Durham Museum in Omaha, Nebraska.
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska.
Bellevue West teammates, from left, CJ Lilienkamp and Devin Mills make snow angels as they celebrate their Class A state title win over Westside.
Craig Bachmann throws a training dummy for his dog, Bedlam, a Chesapeake Bay retriever, to retrieve at Standing Bear Lake in Omaha, Nebraska. Bachmann said he was doing some obedience work with Bedlam as well as some lining drills.
Seventh-grade students from Nathan Hale Middle School are reflected in a The New Negro Escapist Social and Athletic Club a portrait by Rashid Johnson while touring 30 Americans, an exhibition from the Rubell Family Collection at the Joslyn Art Museum.
Water covers a road near Valley, Nebraska, on Friday, March 15.
Joe Zavadil, 14, of Omaha, leaps to a lower level of berm seating during the Class B girls state soccer championship game.
Detroit Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera signed autographs for fans prior to a Major League Baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at TD Ameritrade Park.
Jim Linafelter of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, and other Husker fans celebrate a third-down stop for Nebraska’s defense against Northern Illinois.
The Westside Warriors take the field through fog and a banner before a high school football game against Creighton Prep.
Tow truck drivers work on trying to get a semi truck out of a ditch after it turned over on Highway 20 in north central Nebraska during a blizzard.
Arizona State's Jack Judson checks University of Nebraska at Omaha's Chayse Primeau into the boards at Baxter Arena.
A bike is revealed in the mud below the 13th Street bridge in the Gene Leahy Mall after the water was pumped out of it during renovation work.
Omaha South’s Ukash Weliyo, right, gets a hug from his mother Halima Mohamed after the Packers defeated Omaha Creighton Prep during the Class A boys state soccer final game at Morrison Stadium.
Louisville’s Nick Bennett writes in the dirt before a game against Mississippi State in the College World Series.
Mississippi State’s Jake Mangum reacts after losing to Louisville in a walk-off during game 10 of the College World Series.
Juno, a dog belonging to professional dog trainer and hunting guide Aleah German, has a collar adorned with shotgun shell caps.
The moon rises over the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge in the early morning hours.
A cat looks up at Jill Tafoya after she revived it in the back of an ambulance after the cat was rescued from a fire.
An allosaurus appears to be eyeing a tasty, 19-month-old morsel named Austin Haseltine as he is lifted from the shoulders of his grandpa, Greg Fasano, by his mother, Amy Haseltine, with his father, Jim Haseltine looking on.
Horses belonging to Faye Etherington of Fremont that were being boarded in Inglewood, Nebraska, are brought into Fremont through floodwater on Highway 77.
Millard West's Corbin Hawkins waits out a rain delay in the dugout.
Looking back at the floodwater below the Broad Street viaduct are from left, Calvin Schmidt, 6, Paul Schmidt, their dad and Avery Schmidt, 7, in Fremont, Nebraska.
Auburn’s Rankin Woley slid into the fence while catching a foul ball for an out during a College World Series game.
An angel statuary sits in a flooded yard in the Hanson Lakes area in Bellevue.
A farmer drives his combine to unload soybeans for transport near Ceresco, Nebraska.
The Millard South Majorettes practice their halftime routine.
Xiang Fang, right, and his son Ethan, 10, walk along the shoreline at Chalco Hills Recreation Area in Omaha, Nebraska.
Businesses on the southwest side of Hamburg, Iowa, were flooded from the waters of the Missouri River.
Kayla Thege, left, and Mark Batt hang out with their dog, Maia, during a Storm Chasers baseball game.
