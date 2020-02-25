The Nebraska Legislature on Tuesday gave first-round approval to a bill to allow college athletes to make money off their name, image or likeness. Two former Huskers — football player Jeremiah Sirles (pictured) and basketball player Isaiah Roby — have backed the bill.
LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers moved a step closer Tuesday to letting college athletes make money off their name, image or likeness.
By a vote of 36-4, they gave approval on the first of three rounds of debate to a bill backed by some big-name former Husker athletes.
Two former Huskers — football player Jeremiah Sirles and basketball player Isaiah Roby — expressed support for the measure at a legislative hearing earlier this month.
State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha, who introduced Legislative Bill 962, said she wants to give athletes the same freedom as their classmates to participate in the free market and earn money for their skills.
"It doesn't matter if they're the biggest star athlete at Nebraska or if they're a D3 tennis player who just wants to give private lessons in the off-season, currently neither of them can earn a dime and that's not right," she said.
LB 962 is modeled after a California law passed last fall and joins a growing movement. At least 20 other states are considering bills to let student-athletes get a slice of the $14 billion college athletics industry.
The bill would not require colleges or universities to pay student-athletes but would allow players to sign sponsorship deals or hire an agent without being penalized by losing their athletic scholarship or amateur status under National Collegiate Athletic Association rules.
Under an amendment added to the bill, colleges would have to put the measure into effect by June 2023, but could do so earlier if they chose.
"People who work in athletics know that is an idea whose time has come," Hunt said.
She praised Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha for being ahead of his time. He has pushed for compensation for college athletes since the 1980s.
Some senators expressed concerns about the measure, saying it would lead to bidding wars for top athletes. They also raised concerns that the bill would mostly benefit players in major sports at the biggest schools, leaving other athletes and other students behind.
