A short-lived slap of winter returns Wednesday, ushering in a bite of unpleasantly cold weather and a chance for snow.

Brett Albright, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the next two days will be noticeably chilly. Wednesday morning's low is forecast around 18 degrees and Thursday's around 10 degrees. Highs on Wednesday are likely to top out in the mid-20s, but by Thursday, highs should be climbing back into the 30s.

Wednesday brings a chance of snow, especially in the afternoon, he said. From Omaha toward Grand Island, anywhere from a trace to an inch of snow is possible. The evening commute could be accompanied by blowing snow, but not enough to cause travel problems, Albright said.

"Light, fluffy stuff," he said.

By Thursday, the region can expect a steady climb in temperatures as springlike weather returns. Highs on Saturday in Omaha could approach 50 degrees again. 

Sunday brings a slight chance of rain and next week brings a greater chance of rain or snow, Albright said. The weather service is monitoring a potential change in the weather next week, he said.

Brrr... The 10 coldest days in Omaha history

Winter in Omaha is always sure to bring in some uncomfortably chilly weather, but it's hard to match the 10 coldest days in the city's history. 

