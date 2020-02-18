THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A
* FLOOD ADVISORY FOR...
AN ICE JAM IN...
SOUTHWESTERN DOUGLAS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA...
NORTHEASTERN SAUNDERS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA...
* UNTIL 900 PM CST THURSDAY.
* AT 905 AM CST, A NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE EMPLOYEE OBSERVED MINOR
FLOODING NEAR THE HIGHWAY 64 BRIDGE ALONG THE PLATTE RIVER. WATER
WAS OUT OF THE BANKS NEAR THE BRIDGE. THIS WAS LIKELY DUE TO ICE
ACTION ALONG THE RIVER. PERSONS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD MONITOR
RIVER LEVELS CLOSELY FOR FUTURE FLUCTUATIONS, AND BE PREPARED TO
TAKE ACTION.
* FLOODING WILL REMAIN OVER MAINLY RURAL AREAS OF SOUTHWESTERN
DOUGLAS AND NORTHEASTERN SAUNDERS COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING
OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT.
&&
Cold returns Wednesday along with chance of afternoon snow
A short-lived slap of winter returns Wednesday, ushering in a bite of unpleasantly cold weather and a chance for snow.
Brett Albright, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the next two days will be noticeably chilly. Wednesday morning's low is forecast around 18 degrees and Thursday's around 10 degrees. Highs on Wednesday are likely to top out in the mid-20s, but by Thursday, highs should be climbing back into the 30s.
Wednesday brings a chance of snow, especially in the afternoon, he said. From Omaha toward Grand Island, anywhere from a trace to an inch of snow is possible. The evening commute could be accompanied by blowing snow, but not enough to cause travel problems, Albright said.
"Light, fluffy stuff," he said.
By Thursday, the region can expect a steady climb in temperatures as springlike weather returns. Highs on Saturday in Omaha could approach 50 degrees again.
Sunday brings a slight chance of rain and next week brings a greater chance of rain or snow, Albright said. The weather service is monitoring a potential change in the weather next week, he said.
1 of 11
Jan. 9, 1886: -24 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 58 degrees in 1928.
Want to be alerted for severe weather? Or maybe you want the latest in dining, local businesses or sports coverage? The World-Herald's newsletters have a variety of options to cater to your interests. Click here to sign up.
Winter in Omaha is always sure to bring in some uncomfortably chilly weather, but it's hard to match the 10 coldest days in the city's history.
1 of 11
Jan. 9, 1886: -24 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 58 degrees in 1928.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dec. 12, 1983: -24 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 65 degrees in 1921.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dec. 22, 1989: -25 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 63 degrees in 1933.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Feb. 2, 1887: -25 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 66 degrees in 1992.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Feb. 4, 1884: -25 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 63 degrees in 1944.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jan. 15, 1888: -25 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 62 degrees in 2006.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Feb. 12, 1899: -26 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 71 degrees in 1990.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jan. 20, 1892: -26 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 64 degrees in 1944.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jan. 12, 1912: -27 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 61 degrees in 1987.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jan. 5, 1884: -32 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 66 degrees in 2012.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
